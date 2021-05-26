OWNDATA Market Cap Hits $1.00 Million (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded up 67.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One OWNDATA coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, OWNDATA has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. OWNDATA has a total market cap of $1.00 million and approximately $32.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.75 or 0.00112774 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002404 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.92 or 0.00765413 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003826 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OWNDATA Coin Profile

OWNDATA is a coin. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,200,762,791 coins. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OWNDATA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OWNDATA using one of the exchanges listed above.

