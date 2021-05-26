Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Has $345,000 Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. cut its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 84.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 29,854 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BMY shares. Truist Financial raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.40.

BMY stock traded down $0.52 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.24. The company had a trading volume of 286,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,979,151. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $147.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $54.07 and a 12 month high of $67.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $11.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.53% and a positive return on equity of 33.76%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.21, for a total value of $200,270.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,042,963.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,902,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,783 shares of company stock valued at $4,770,493 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.