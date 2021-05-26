Oxford Financial Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxford Financial Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 68.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $147.90. The company had a trading volume of 170,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,500,383. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.37. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.53 and a 1 year high of $148.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.09%.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

