Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $0.75 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Palatin Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PTN opened at $0.52 on Friday. Palatin Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.51. The stock has a market cap of $119.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.73 and a beta of 1.41.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 79,569 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Palatin Technologies by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 31,826 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 10.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

