Pan Pacific International (OTCMKTS:DQJCY) Shares Down 0.3%

Pan Pacific International Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)’s share price fell 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $19.97 and last traded at $20.68. 3,174 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 7,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.75.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day moving average of $22.97.

Pan Pacific International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DQJCY)

Pan Pacific International Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail stores. It operates through three segments: Discount Store Business, General Merchandise Store (GMS) Business, and Rent Business. The Discount Store Business segment operates convenience and discount stores under the Don Quijote name; and general discount stores under the MEGA Don Quijote and MEGA Don Quijote UNY names.

