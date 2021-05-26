Paparazzi 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $179.00 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One Paparazzi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a total market capitalization of $11,001.04 and $179.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005710 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.73 or 0.00078471 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002554 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00018184 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $372.23 or 0.00950505 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,863.90 or 0.09866627 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00091233 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. The official website for Paparazzi is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

