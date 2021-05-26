Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) – Truist Securiti decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $165.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.27 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on PK. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Compass Point raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.10.

Shares of PK stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.61 and its 200 day moving average is $19.28. Park Hotels & Resorts has a one year low of $7.95 and a one year high of $24.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,589,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,384,000 after buying an additional 483,058 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,701,000 after buying an additional 1,592,885 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,753,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,325,000 after purchasing an additional 47,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,638,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,673 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.