ParkinGo (GOT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $6,506.00

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Over the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded 29.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ParkinGo has a total market capitalization of $1.11 million and $6,506.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for $0.0549 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,327.81 or 1.00018402 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00037360 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009516 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00095364 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000991 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004859 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000643 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ParkinGo Profile

ParkinGo is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. ParkinGo’s official website is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

ParkinGo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ParkinGo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParkinGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

