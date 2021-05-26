PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading 9.7% Higher This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 14.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00002435 BTC on popular exchanges. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $110.17 million and approximately $2.96 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00108704 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000082 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00770926 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003634 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 113,834,405 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

PARSIQ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

