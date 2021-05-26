Patrick Charles Evans Buys 50,000 Shares of Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Stock

Mirasol Resources Ltd. (CVE:MRZ) Director Patrick Charles Evans acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 844,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$535,075.20.

Patrick Charles Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Mirasol Resources alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Patrick Charles Evans bought 90,000 shares of Mirasol Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$52,272.00.

Shares of MRZ stock opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.81 million and a P/E ratio of -6.15. Mirasol Resources Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.65. The company has a current ratio of 13.21, a quick ratio of 13.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Mirasol Resources (CVE:MRZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Mirasol Resources Company Profile

Mirasol Resources Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties primarily in Chile and Argentina. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Gorbea gold project, the Los Amarillos gold-silver project, the Altazor gold project, and the Zeus gold project located in Northern Chile.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirasol Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirasol Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.