PAX Financial Group LLC Buys 84 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

PAX Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 27,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 519,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,158,000 after acquiring an additional 13,967 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 8,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 33,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,092 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $385.23. 210,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,129,125. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $272.77 and a one year high of $388.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $381.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $355.87.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

