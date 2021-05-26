PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New $264,000 Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,098 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter worth about $1,202,000. Sepio Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after acquiring an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 31.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded down $1.84 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $259.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 676,751. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.57 and a fifty-two week high of $276.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.79 and its 200-day moving average is $222.13.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is 14.08%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ODFL. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.29.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

