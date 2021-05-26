Paxos Standard Achieves Market Cap of $1.31 Billion (PAX)

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Paxos Standard coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Paxos Standard has a total market cap of $1.31 billion and $73.06 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00040265 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC.

About Paxos Standard

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 1,313,595,193 coins. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @PaxosStandard . Paxos Standard’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard . The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard

According to CryptoCompare, “Paxos Standard (PAX) is a stable coin owned by Paxos Trust Company, LLC. It combines the stability of the dollar with the efficiency of blockchain technology. Paxos is regulated by the New York State Department of Financial Services, which has deep experience and knowledge as an intermediary between fiat and digital assets. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, it offers the benefits of crypto-assets such as immutability and decentralized accounting. Since it is fully collateralized by dollars, Paxos Standard offers a liquid and digital alternative to cash, available 24/7 for instantaneous transaction settlement and fully redeemable. Paxos Standard has been designed as an Ethereum token written according to the ERC-20 protocol so that anyone with an Ethereum wallet will be able to send and receive Paxos Standard tokens. The smart contract has been audited by smart contract auditors Nomic Labs and ChainSecurity, and nationally top-ranking auditing firm Withum will perform attestation procedures on their token and bank account balances on a month-end basis. Why Use Paxos Standard: Hold digital assets in PAX to limit exposure to volatilitySettle the cash component of digital asset transactions in dollar-equivalent denominationsMove between digital assets with ease and lower feesSettle transactions outside of traditional banking hoursTransact internationally more efficiently”

Paxos Standard Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

