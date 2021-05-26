PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.700-4.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.75 billion-$25.75 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $25.71 billion.PayPal also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 1.120-1.120 EPS.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on PayPal from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $1.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $260.31. 73,340 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,749,319. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $140.02 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $305.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.21. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.29, for a total value of $2,442,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,721 shares in the company, valued at $60,027,183.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 193,827 shares of company stock worth $50,375,810 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

