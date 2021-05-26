PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Sells $53,280.00 in Stock

PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) VP Sumeet Singh Paul sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $53,280.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 73,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,576.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sumeet Singh Paul also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Sumeet Singh Paul sold 4,000 shares of PCTEL stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $26,160.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCTI traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,680. PCTEL, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.86 and a twelve month high of $11.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.04. The company has a market capitalization of $121.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.58 and a beta of 0.31.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $17.71 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 5.05%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in PCTEL by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,282,649 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after buying an additional 230,157 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA lifted its position in PCTEL by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 913,552 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,349,000 after buying an additional 208,519 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in PCTEL by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 394,305 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 146,130 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in PCTEL by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 193,142 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 43,329 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in PCTEL by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,511 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of PCTEL from $8.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PCTEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of PCTEL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

About PCTEL

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Enterprise Wireless, Intelligent Transportation, and Industrial IoT. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and Industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

