PDC Energy, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:PDCE)

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for PDC Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 24th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the energy producer will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.06. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for PDC Energy’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.69 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.87 EPS.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TD Securities boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.85.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $39.55 on Tuesday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $43.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.65 and a beta of 3.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%.

In related news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $303,231.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony J. Crisafio sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $617,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $509,506.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,704 shares of company stock valued at $2,526,584. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.