PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.03.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About PDS Biotechnology
PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.
