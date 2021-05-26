PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

PDS Biotechnology Co. (NASDAQ:PDSB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDS Biotechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Chardan Capital increased their target price on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDS Biotechnology in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get PDS Biotechnology alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDSB. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 4.1% in the first quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 9,885 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 33,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 16,655 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PDS Biotechnology during the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of PDS Biotechnology by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 828,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 44,864 shares during the last quarter. 14.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PDSB opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88. PDS Biotechnology has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.37 million, a PE ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 2.63.

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, equities analysts expect that PDS Biotechnology will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for PDS Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDS Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.