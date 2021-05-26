Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $731,000 Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lowered its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $731,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 156,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,632,000 after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 324,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 46,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,866,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 184,187 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total value of $10,402,881.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,037,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,575,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Katherine B. Quinn sold 25,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.47, for a total transaction of $1,536,750.00. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE USB traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.41. 173,015 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,440,671. The stock has a market cap of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.78. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

USB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.22.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

