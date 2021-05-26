Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Lowers Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in The Southern were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 4,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.85. 31,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,999,973. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $50.40 and a fifty-two week high of $66.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.50.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from The Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. The Southern’s payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

In related news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $1,654,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,396,894.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total value of $148,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 99,151 shares in the company, valued at $5,890,560.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,474 shares of company stock worth $2,766,546. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on The Southern from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus raised their target price on The Southern from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Southern from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Southern from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.23.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

