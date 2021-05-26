PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.350-2.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 billion-$1.11 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.PerkinElmer also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 9.400-9.400 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup lifted their price target on PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. PerkinElmer presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.42.

NYSE:PKI traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $143.71. 747,354 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 990,436. PerkinElmer has a fifty-two week low of $93.23 and a fifty-two week high of $162.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.48 and a 200-day moving average of $137.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company’s revenue was up 100.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PerkinElmer will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

