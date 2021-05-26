Petrofac (LON:PFC) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $132.45

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 132.45 ($1.73) and traded as low as GBX 129.40 ($1.69). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 132 ($1.72), with a volume of 828,604 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £468.02 million and a PE ratio of -3.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 252.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 126.97 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 132.51.

In related news, insider Matthias Bichsel acquired 4,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £5,014.65 ($6,551.67). Also, insider Ayman Asfari sold 19,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 126 ($1.65), for a total transaction of £25,048.80 ($32,726.42).

Petrofac Company Profile (LON:PFC)

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

