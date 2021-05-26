Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.09.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.89. The company had a trading volume of 318,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,572,357. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.94, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The company had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

