Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,774 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.2% in the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,970 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 474,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,356,000 after acquiring an additional 36,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 171,966 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after buying an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 4.7% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 863,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,130,000 after acquiring an additional 38,543 shares in the last quarter. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches acquired 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $88,807.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

T stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 896,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,183,012. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.77.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.04%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 65.41%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. CIBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

