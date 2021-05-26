Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Has $6.17 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. lifted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,391 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.5% of Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $6,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 39.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $519,177,000 after buying an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,053,866,000 after buying an additional 824,835 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in Walmart by 239.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the period. 29.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.18. The stock had a trading volume of 272,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,863,107. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.98 and its 200-day moving average is $141.81. The company has a market cap of $400.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.46. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $138.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Walmart news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total value of $1,066,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 248,687 shares in the company, valued at $35,358,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total transaction of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,670,460 shares of company stock valued at $642,613,029. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.