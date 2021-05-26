Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. Purchases 447 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,265 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after buying an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management boosted its position in Starbucks by 87.8% in the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,441,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,281,713 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $137,118,000 after purchasing an additional 216,579 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 47,949 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,239,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.69% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $112.89. 247,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,334,223. The firm has a market cap of $132.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.17, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.06 and a 1-year high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 4.18% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 153.85%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

