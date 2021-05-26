Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Raised by Holloway Wealth Management LLC

Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 161,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,877 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.9% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 52,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 12,322 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 9,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 100,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 64.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 543,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,304,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.10. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.73.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

