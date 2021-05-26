Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

PGSVY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.65. 5,200 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. Pgs Asa has a one year low of $0.21 and a one year high of $1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63.

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

