Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 52-Week High at $29.27

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.24, with a volume of 138916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.82.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.35.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 22.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,652,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,116,000 after buying an additional 114,728 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 2,899.2% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,439,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000,000 after buying an additional 1,391,600 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,096,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after buying an additional 146,662 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 266.8% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 871,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,268,000 after buying an additional 633,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 700,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,081,000 after buying an additional 71,251 shares in the last quarter. 49.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for livestock primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for a range of food animals, including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, and aquaculture.

