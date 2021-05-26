Phoenix Group (LON:PHNX) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $723.22

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 723.22 ($9.45) and traded as high as GBX 744 ($9.72). Phoenix Group shares last traded at GBX 740.60 ($9.68), with a volume of 1,233,377 shares traded.

PHNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed an “under review” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Phoenix Group from GBX 794 ($10.37) to GBX 793 ($10.36) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 775.33 ($10.13).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.33, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 730.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 723.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of GBX 24.10 ($0.31) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Phoenix Group’s previous dividend of $23.40. Phoenix Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.51%.

In other news, insider Rakesh Thakrar sold 20,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.42), for a total value of £146,391.84 ($191,261.88).

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

