Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Grows Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,324 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 19,594 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises about 1.0% of Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $45,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in The Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.00.

NYSE:DIS traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $177.57. The stock had a trading volume of 195,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,641,669. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $108.02 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.99. The company has a market cap of $322.63 billion, a PE ratio of -70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

