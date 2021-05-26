Phoenix Holdings Ltd. Sells 129,276 Shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) by 33.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,475 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 129,276 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Magic Software Enterprises were worth $3,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Magic Software Enterprises by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,947 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 16,632 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 223,979 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 44,572 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 47,288 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Magic Software Enterprises from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ MGIC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,276. Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $18.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $794.37 million, a P/E ratio of 31.15 and a beta of 1.39.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $107.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.20 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 14.47% and a net margin of 6.50%. Analysts predict that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 55.26%.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, business process integration, vertical software solutions, and information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

