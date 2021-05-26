Phoneum (PHT) Trading Up 2% Over Last 7 Days

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded 17.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Phoneum coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoneum has a total market cap of $1.13 million and $36,412.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Phoneum has traded 2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Phoneum alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00005870 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00078759 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002584 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00018571 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $370.80 or 0.00957540 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,779.01 or 0.09758886 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.39 or 0.00091394 BTC.

Phoneum Coin Profile

Phoneum (CRYPTO:PHT) is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,101,926,386 coins. The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io . Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoneum’s official message board is medium.com/@phoneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Phoneum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Phoneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phoneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.