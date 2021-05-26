Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $51.09

Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $51.09 and traded as high as $65.25. Piedmont Lithium shares last traded at $63.55, with a volume of 308,949 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PLL. B. Riley reduced their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Roth Capital increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $39.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Clarkson Capital began coverage on Piedmont Lithium in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research increased their target price on Piedmont Lithium from $40.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Piedmont Lithium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Piedmont Lithium currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.86.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.46 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.09.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Piedmont Lithium during the first quarter worth about $56,000. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 2,126 acres in the North Carolina, the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina.

