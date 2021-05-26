Piper Sandler Reiterates “Buy” Rating for e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.26% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on ELF. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.89.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

Shares of ELF stock opened at $28.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 259.11 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.23. e.l.f. Beauty has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $31.29.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 11,744 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total value of $323,429.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 168,217 shares in the company, valued at $4,632,696.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 91,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $2,652,232.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 511,749 shares in the company, valued at $14,891,895.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 460,492 shares of company stock worth $13,107,521 over the last quarter. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 91.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,515,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113,256 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,742,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,411,000 after buying an additional 41,630 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,658,000 after buying an additional 20,949 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 138.1% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,163,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,215,000 after buying an additional 674,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 42.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,075,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,869,000 after buying an additional 318,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.