Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts expect Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) to announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Playa Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.17) and the lowest is ($0.31). Playa Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.46) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Playa Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.96) to ($0.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Playa Hotels & Resorts.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Playa Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

PLYA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Playa Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA opened at $6.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $8.35.

In related news, CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 22,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $164,944.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 92,502 shares in the company, valued at $683,589.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Kevin Froemming sold 5,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.47, for a total transaction of $40,883.31. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 397,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,969,190.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,672,663 shares of company stock valued at $45,924,120. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 229.4% in the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 14,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,200,000 after buying an additional 9,750,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76,276.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,700,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,687,927 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,634,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,435,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428,602 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $20,075,000. Finally, Dendur Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. 53.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

