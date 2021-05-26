Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from C$4.00 to C$4.25. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. Plaza Retail REIT traded as high as C$4.25 and last traded at C$4.25, with a volume of 734174 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$4.05.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on PLZ.UN. CIBC upped their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market cap of C$435.70 million and a P/E ratio of -611.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.0233 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -3,999.43%.

About Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN)

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

