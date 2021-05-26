PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLBY Group Inc. is a pleasure and leisure lifestyle company. It serves consumers in categories which include Sexual Wellness, Style & Apparel, Gaming & Lifestyle and Beauty & Grooming. PLBY Group Inc., formerly known as Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get PLBY Group alerts:

PLBY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of PLBY Group from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of PLBY Group from $28.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

PLBY stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.78. PLBY Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $63.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLBY. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,630,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,541,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC bought a new stake in PLBY Group during the first quarter worth approximately $1,802,000.

About PLBY Group

PLBY Group, Inc operates as a pleasure and leisure company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Licensing, Direct-to-Consumer, and Digital Subscriptions and Content. It offers sexual wellness products, such as condoms, lubricants, libido enhancers, bedroom accessories and sex toys, intimates and lingerie, intimacy kits, CBD-based arousal offerings, and adult content; style and apparel products for men and women; gaming and lifestyle products, including digital casino and social games, and other home and hospitality offerings; and beauty and grooming products for men and women, such as skincare, haircare, bath and body, grooming, cosmetics, and fragrance.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PLBY Group (PLBY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PLBY Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLBY Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.