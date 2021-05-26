Plus500 (LON:PLUS) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,479.96

Plus500 Ltd. (LON:PLUS) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,479.96 ($19.34) and traded as high as GBX 1,579 ($20.63). Plus500 shares last traded at GBX 1,573 ($20.55), with a volume of 329,987 shares trading hands.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital increased their price objective on shares of Plus500 from GBX 1,945 ($25.41) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 958 ($12.52) price target on shares of Plus500 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,479.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,432.37.

Plus500 Ltd. develops and operates an online and mobile trading platform for individual customers to trade contracts for difference (CFDs). The company's online trading and mobile platform allows its customers to trade CFDs on approximately 2,500 underlying financial instruments, including equities, indices, commodities, options, exchange-traded funds, cryptocurrencies, shares, and foreign exchange in approximately 50 countries in 32 languages.

