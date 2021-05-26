Pluton (PLU) Price Tops $7.88 on Top Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded 9.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar. Pluton has a total market cap of $6.71 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pluton coin can currently be purchased for about $7.88 or 0.00020972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00082046 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005060 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00018606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.09 or 0.01004131 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,650.76 or 0.09721309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.58 or 0.00092075 BTC.

Pluton Profile

PLU is a coin. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. The official website for Pluton is plutus.it . Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Pluton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pluton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pluton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.