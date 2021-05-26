PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) Short Interest Down 97.8% in May

PopReach Co. (OTCMKTS:POPRF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 97.8% from the April 29th total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS POPRF remained flat at $$0.73 during trading on Wednesday. PopReach has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.10.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on shares of PopReach from $1.60 to $1.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

PopReach Corporation operates as a free-to-play mobile game publisher in North America, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It focuses on acquiring and optimizing proven game franchises. The company owns 12 game franchises, including Smurfs' Village, Kitchen Scramble, Gardens of Time, City Girl Life, War of Nations, and Kingdoms of Camelot.

