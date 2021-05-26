Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Post’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $0.88. Post reported earnings of $0.75 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Post will report full-year earnings of $3.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $4.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Post.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.26). Post had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.52%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

POST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Post from $116.00 to $134.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Post from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Post from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.55.

Shares of POST opened at $115.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average is $102.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 0.81. Post has a fifty-two week low of $81.38 and a fifty-two week high of $117.91.

In related news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 1,430 shares of Post stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.21, for a total transaction of $140,440.30. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Post during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Post by 18,150.0% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Post by 4,800.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

