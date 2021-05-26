PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners cut its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,907,830 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 74,781 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned approximately 0.80% of PPG Industries worth $287,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 169,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $19,158,000 after acquiring an additional 36,888 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 8,176.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 33,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 8,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $180.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.29.

In other news, SVP Vadlamannati Ramaprasad sold 20,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total transaction of $3,538,211.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,759,937.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.59. The company had a trading volume of 8,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,329. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.36. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.41 and a fifty-two week high of $181.35.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 27.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.89%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

