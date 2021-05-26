Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 6,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.

Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $725.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts expect that Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

