Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) was down 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.83. Approximately 6,179 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 257,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.46.
Several research analysts have commented on PRAX shares. William Blair started coverage on shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.33.
The stock has a market capitalization of $725.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.57.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Praxis Precision Medicines in the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX)
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.
