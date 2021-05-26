Privia Health Group (PRVA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 27th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PRVA opened at $32.77 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group has a 52-week low of $27.15 and a 52-week high of $39.58.

In other Privia Health Group news, major shareholder Pamplona Capital Partners Iii, sold 16,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $361,054,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

PRVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.83.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

