Project Inverse 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8,567.00 (XIV)

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0734 or 0.00000189 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded up 43.8% against the US dollar. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $1.40 million and $8,567.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Project Inverse alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002598 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.70 or 0.00061088 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $138.02 or 0.00355789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.23 or 0.00188778 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004175 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00853619 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00032733 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,046,251 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Buying and Selling Project Inverse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Inverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Inverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.