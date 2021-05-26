Provention Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,875 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,434% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.

PRVB opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.

Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 407.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Provention Bio by 58.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Provention Bio in the first quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 34.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

About Provention Bio

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

