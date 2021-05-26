Provention Bio Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,875 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,434% compared to the average volume of 74 put options.
PRVB opened at $10.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $641.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 3.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.05. Provention Bio has a fifty-two week low of $6.14 and a fifty-two week high of $20.05.
Provention Bio (NASDAQ:PRVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Provention Bio will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms have commented on PRVB. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Provention Bio from $26.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Provention Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Provention Bio in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Provention Bio from $35.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.
About Provention Bio
Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-6527, an oral CSF-1R inhibitor, which has completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of Crohn's disease; PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.
