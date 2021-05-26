PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) Shares Down 6.5%

May 26th, 2021

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) shares traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.12 and last traded at $32.34. 6,349 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 680,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.60.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on PubMatic from $34.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PubMatic in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research began coverage on PubMatic in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on PubMatic from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. PubMatic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.85.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $43.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.48 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in PubMatic by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,590,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 355,417 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,133,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of PubMatic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

