Puma (ETR:PUM) Sets New 12-Month High at $94.86

Puma Se (ETR:PUM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €94.86 ($111.60) and last traded at €93.60 ($110.12), with a volume of 241361 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €93.26 ($109.72).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PUM. Warburg Research set a €117.00 ($137.65) price objective on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Baader Bank set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €104.00 ($122.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €100.20 ($117.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €93.16 ($109.60).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.50, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €90.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is €86.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.79.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

