PureBase (OTCMKTS:PUBC) Shares Up 12.2%

Posted by on May 26th, 2021

Shares of PureBase Co. (OTCMKTS:PUBC) shot up 12.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.58 and last traded at $0.53. 416,026 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 255% from the average session volume of 117,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10.

PureBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PUBC)

Purebase Corporation, an industrial mineral and natural resource company, provides solutions to the agriculture and construction materials markets. It offers PureBase Shade Advantage WP, a natural mineral plant protectant that reduces sunburn damage to plant tissue exposed to UV and infrared radiation.

