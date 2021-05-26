Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PRAX)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in a report issued on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.64) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.60). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.95) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.43) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.03.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Praxis Precision Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. William Blair initiated coverage on Praxis Precision Medicines in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Praxis Precision Medicines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.33.

Shares of Praxis Precision Medicines stock opened at $19.46 on Monday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a one year low of $17.89 and a one year high of $60.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $752.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.57.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PRAX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 204.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Praxis Precision Medicines in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines during the first quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

About Praxis Precision Medicines

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

